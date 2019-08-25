Nonprofits can apply for Two Rivers grants

Applications are being accepted from Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and New Castle nonprofits for grants through the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment (TRUE) Fund.

The local community fund of the Two Rivers Community Foundation is managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF).

According to a news release, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the foundation, the TRUE Fund committee is encouraging applicants to convey how this grant funding will help their organization grow capacity and have impact in the community over the next 20 years.

All nonprofits serving Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle are eligible to apply. Grants can range from $500 to $2,500, according to the release. The total available for grants this year is $10,000.

A grant fund steering committee is slated to award grants at a special event of the Two Rivers Community Foundation on Nov. 14.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Applications should be submitted through the WCCF website at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.

Click on the “T.R.U.E. Grants Fund” tab.

Now in its second year, the TRUE Fund was established as an endowed fund by local community leaders in order to build resources to help local nonprofits serving the Two Rivers area through the distribution of annual grants.

The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties and manages over 265 charitable funds totaling $80 million in assets and awards over $3.4 million in grants and scholarships annually, according to the release.