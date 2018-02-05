Valley View Auxiliary concludes run, celebrates legacy

Having realized its mission of service and support to Valley View Hospital and the community, the Valley View Auxiliary has decided to conclude its work as a nonprofit organization.

"This is a positive yet bittersweet decision by the Auxiliary's board of directors. We celebrate the decades of work and contributions of so many to the Auxiliary," Sharon Andersen, president of the Valley View Auxiliary, said in a press release.

"We are proud of the many students we've supported through our scholarships and the impact we have had on the care of patients at Valley View," she said.

The Auxiliary was established with the founding of Valley View Hospital in 1955. For many years, the Auxiliary coordinated and managed the volunteers at Valley View Hospital.

As the standards and requirements for hospital volunteers changed, the Auxiliary collaborated with Valley View to establish the hospital's Volunteer Services arm. That contribution continues and will not change, according to a press release.

The Auxiliary also raised funds to support students in their pursuit of careers in health sciences. From the proceeds of the Heart to Heart Gift Shop, Pie Day and other efforts, the Auxiliary has provided nearly $500,000 in scholarships to local students.

Auxiliary funds also benefited the Connie Delaney Medical Library at Valley View Hospital by supporting the development of the library's collection to benefit patients, providers and the public.

With the Auxiliary's closure, the board is working with the hospital on a transition plan that will assure that the work initiated by the Auxiliary continues. The Auxiliary will continue to fund scholarships for CMC nursing students through 2018, Andersen said.

And the tradition of Pie Day will be carried forward by the Glenwood Springs Noon Rotary Club, helping fund its scholarship efforts. The Auxiliary board will designate its remaining assets to be used to support the Connie Delaney Medical Library through the Valley View Foundation.

In January, the Auxiliary closed the Heart to Heart Gift Shop, which had been operated by a cadre of volunteers. The gift shop will reopen Feb. 12 under Valley View's operation and will continue to use volunteers.

"There is much to celebrate and many to be recognized for the decades of work led by the Auxiliary," Andersen added. "The Auxiliary's goal has long been to make our hospital a strong, self-sufficient community anchor.

"Looking at Valley View today makes us realize we have accomplished our mission," she said. "Celebrate the fact that we have fulfilled our purpose through the tireless work and caring of our members over the years, [and] rejoice as we pass our legacy on to others."