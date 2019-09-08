Valley View recognized as ‘Great Community Hospital’

Becker’s Hospital Review recently included Valley View Hospital on its list of Great Community Hospitals in 2019.

The nationwide list features facilities with no more than 550 beds that have been recognized for their clinical quality, operational excellence and economic influence on the surrounding area.

“Every day, Valley View providers and staff dedicate themselves to caring for our patients. This recognition is an outstanding reflection of this expertise and effort, and I am grateful to them all,” said Dr. Brian Murphy, Valley View CEO in a recent news release. “Our strong performance affirms our commitment to maintaining our independence so that we can continue to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our community.”

Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and rating organizations.