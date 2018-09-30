Valley View sending out area health care survey

Honoring babies that are no longer with us

On Saturday, Sept. 8, One Moment hosted our sixth annual Walk For Hope at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. We gathered together with families who have been affected by pregnancy and early infant loss and honored and celebrated our babies that are no longer with us. We had readings and a beautiful musical tribute, wildflower seed paper notes, a butterfly release, and a half mile walk.

We would like to thank our sponsors and donors for helping make our event a warm place of support and love. Thank you to Coldwell Banker Mason and Morse Carbondale, Alpine Bank, Valley View Hospital Family Birthplace, Bighorn Toyota, Elevate Dental Wellness, Tequila's in Rifle, Holy Cross Energy RoundUp, Ex Nihilo Studios, Grand River Health, Sopris Chiropractic, Cornerstone Home Lending office of Richard Fuller, Farmers Insurance office of Bryson Karren, and the Post Independent for their generous donations in sponsoring our walk.

Thank you to Ham Dubois from Innermountain Distributing for donating bottled water, Arron Badolato from Sweet Coloradough for donating delicious donuts, and Vinnie Tomasulo of Clark's Market in Parachute for donating snacks. Thank you to John Lindsey of Big John's Ace Hardware and Lowes for donating canopies for much-needed shade. Thank you to John Wilsky of Unilink Inc. for donating the printing of our posters and Vitamin Cottage for donating personal items for our giveaway bags. We greatly appreciate Annette Foster of Copy Copy for donating the printing for our walk programs, and for City Market who donated beautiful chrysanthemums that gave our newly released butterflies a safe place to rest. Thank you also to Jen and Cori Gerstner from Burning Mountain Pizza for discounting the pizzas for our volunteer dinner.

A special thank you goes to our speaker, Becky Gray, who shared her powerful message of hope and healing. We want to thank singer/songwriter Lucas Pulver who shared a beautiful song that touched the hearts of all who were there. Thank you to Emily Hodge of Simply Blessings Photography for donating her time and sharing her skills again this year to beautifully photograph our event. Kali'i Stone of Livingstone Productions gave of his time and talent to video our event and provide us with a beautifully edited video compilation for which we are so grateful. Thank you to Gil Villarreal of Ex Nihilo Studios, who also gave generously for web work and design services. Thank you also to Two Rivers Community Foundation for once again overseeing all of our financials for this year's event.

We could not have hosted our event without the support from all of you. I am so grateful to live in a community that cares so much to walk alongside One Moment and support our cause. Because of you all, we are able to continue to offer support and to touch the hearts of hurting families in our community.

Marcia Villarreal

One Moment/Walk For Hope