Visitors, locals alike take in Independence Day fun

Jane and George Copeland were visiting from Buffalo, NY on their way to Salt Lake City, and just happened to find themselves in Glenwood for the big Fourth of July holiday.

"We looked at it a couple days ago and had to figure out where we wanted to be for the Fourth" mentioned Jane while taking in the festivities at Two Rivers Park Wednesday evening.

"We're used to fireworks back home, so this will be different," she said of the laser light show that topped off the day's celebration following a Glenwood Springs Summer of Music farewell concert by the Davenports.

Glenwood Springs resident Garret Jammaron was spending the Fourth with a group of buddies, listening to the sounds of the Otone Brass Band before the much anticipated laser show began.

"No fireworks so we figured we'd see a laser show" he said. "It's just nice having a day off work, having a BBQ and hanging out with friends."

Earlier in the day, Carbondale celebrated with its traditional kids parade on Main Street and activities for all ages in Sopris Park.

Alyce Perry as in the parade with her grandchildren, joining patriotic revelers in red, white and blue dresses and "American as apple pie" t-shirts.

"I love the small town feel, and as you ride down the street everyone knows everyone," she said. "Small town fun, surrounded by family, I love it."

Once the parade ended, live music from the band Guilty Pleasure commenced in Sopris Park. The band played popular songs while people enjoyed free watermelon. There were also kids activities like a bounce castle and a community swimming party with pool games.