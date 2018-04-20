Volunteer in Silt for all-day trail project May 5

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is starting off its 23rd project season next to the Colorado River in Silt and needs volunteers to help out. No experience is necessary — the project is open to anyone who wants to get involved.

Volunteers will be building a great new trail to open public access to Silt's newest public park on the south shore of the Colorado River, which goes through a cottonwood grove.

"Only three miles from downtown Silt, this project will be enhancing an easily accessible nature trail for Silt residents," RFOV said in a news release.

Lunch and dinner will be included with a day's work, provided by the town of Silt.

For the last 23 years, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has been committed to engaging the community in trail and conservation projects from Aspen to Parachute, and they're excited to start their 23rd project season on the river banks of Silt.

"Public projects with RFOV are designed to actively engage our community in the stewardship of our public lands," the release went on to say.

"For anyone who wants to get involved, whether you've never attended a project before or are a current volunteer, you're invited to join in on this project."

RFOV provides the tools, resources, and trained crew leaders to ensure that everyone has a rewarding experience. Volunteers are also entered to win prizes including a CIMA Cycles Highlands bike worth $4,500 thanks to the partnership of CIMA Cycles, Ute City Cycles, and RFMBA.

"If you're looking for something a little less physical, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is also looking for volunteers to help with recruiting, committees, and more," the release states. "There are so many ways to give back to our trails and public lands — and you'll get to be outside and in the sunshine while giving back."

To learn more about Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and its 2018 projects and volunteer opportunities, visit their website at rfov.org, email rfov@sopris.net, or call 927-8241.