Voters urged to get absentee ballots for Crown Park election

Crown Mountain Park is a popular destination in the El Jebel area. An election will be held May 5 for two seats on the park and recreation district's board of directors.

Aspen Times file

Voters who want to participate in the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District’s board of directors election are being urged to request an absentee ballot to avoid going to the polling place.

The election for two seats on the five-member board is May 5. There will be a polling place at the Eagle County building and community center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, but it could be inconvenient.

“The district anticipates that limitations will be placed upon the number of people in the polling place at one time on Election Day and that in-person voting may take longer as a result,” the district said in a notice.

As an alternative, voters can fill out a request for an absentee ballot and submit it to the designated election official no later than 5 p.m. on April 28. The request form can be found at https://www.crownmtn.org/election​-information and printed. They must be sent to the designated election official Jon Erickson by mail at 28 Second St., Ste. 213, Edwards, CO 81632 or by email to jon@mwcpaa.com or by fax to 970-926-6040.

Erickson said the absentee ballots will come in a packet that includes a return envelope. Completed ballots must be mailed in time for him to receive them May 5 or they can be returned on election day to the polling place, where a ballot box will be available inside the building.

The two seats on the board will be for three-year terms. Incumbent Bonnie Scott is seeking re-election. Incumbent Robert Hubbell cannot run again due to term limits.

In addition to Scott, the candidates are Eric Aanonsen, Rick Stevens, Leroy Duroux, Stevens Loomis and Denise Latousek.

In other park news, the coronavirus crisis has put many activities on hold at the midvalley site. The amenities that are closed include the basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, the chain linked dog park, bathrooms, playground, bike park, shelters and outdoor fitness equipment.

The concrete and dirt walking paths remain open. All dogs must be on leash within the park.

The major lacrosse tournament that brings teams from throughout the region to El Jebel each spring has been canceled, as has the annual Summerfest event.

“Lacrosse is considering doing some sort of tournament in fall and potentially a summer league,” Rebecca Wagner, the district’s executive director, wrote in a recent newsletter. “Roaring Fork Soccer has also discussed extending their soccer league into the summer. We plan to work on turf maintenance this spring so fields are in great shape for the summer.”

Work on an expanded bike park is also on hold. The district secured a $168,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado this spring to help fund the project.