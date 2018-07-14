Wall-breaking, groundbreaking marks beginning for All Points North Lodge, replacing Lodge at Cordillera

EDWARDS — Noah Nordheimer and his partners say they want to help the addicted, and say they're spending $136 million to do it.

Nordheimer was surrounded Friday, July 13, by local people from RA Nelson and Slifer Designs as they swung the first hammers for All Points North Lodge, a residential wellness and addiction recovery facility that will replace the Lodge at Cordillera. They'll spend $20 million on the first phase, Nordheimer said.

It was a long, rocky and expensive road to get to Friday's groundbreaking, or wall breaking as this case may be. Legal hurdles placed by some Cordillera property owners and the metro district had to be handled before rehab could begin on both the building and the patients who will seek help there.

They expect to begin seeing patients in September.

"Today is a significant milestone in this project and it feels great, however it never should never have taken this long and been so hard. My heart is heavy thinking of all the families who couldn't get access to care because of the roadblocks we encountered over the past two years. Until the stigmatization of addiction and mental health change in this country communities at large will continue to suffer, including this one," Nordheimer said.

Noah knows that road

Nordheimer is with the Baltimore-based Concerted Care Group and walked the long road back from addition. He was a real estate developer by vocation, creating both affordable housing and market-based projects. When he hurt his back, he became addicted to painkillers, he said.

He had a strong support system, but the addiction was still tough to overcome, he said. He said he put his addiction behind him while serving as an executive of a large national corporation.

He said he hopes to do the same for others.

"We are fortunate to have great partners and unbelievable friends who have supported us through this journey," Nordheimer said.

Use by right

All of this started when Bob Naracci, Eagle County's former community development director, ruled that the treatment center was a "use by right" under Cordillera's development guidelines. The Eagle County commissioners voted unanimously that Naracci was correct in his interpretation.

Some Cordillera property owners association sued the commissioners, arguing that the 2009 changes in Cordillera's planned unit development regulations preclude medical facilities such as an in-patient addiction treatment center.

In addition to its lawsuit in district court, those Cordillera property owners also sued Nordheimer and Behringer Harvard for $100 million in federal court in Denver, seeking to stop the sale. Federal District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson refused to halt the sale.