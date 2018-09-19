Wanna go to Hanging Lake Saturday? Gotta volunteer

Jerry Raehal/Post Independent
Beca Cooper, of Colorado Springs, snaps a shot of Hanging Lake last weekend before the site closed for maintenance work this week. The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot in Glenwood Canyon remain closed through Saturday, and will be closed again from Oct. 15-17 for routine parking lot and trail maintenance. This Saturday, volunteers are needed to help with a Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers work day. Tasks will include installing stone steps, sanding and staining benches, and restoring impacted areas. To learn more about volunteering or sign-up for this or other projects, go to http://rfov.org/2018-projects/