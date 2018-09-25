Photo: Watchin’ the train come in
September 25, 2018
A pair of onlookers watch from the downtown pedestrian bridge as the eastbound Amtrak California Zephyr, including the Edward L. Ullman sleeper car, rolls into the Glenwood Springs train station Tuesday afternoon. Ullman (1912-1976) was an Office of Strategic Services transportation specialist during World War II, who studied transit during much of his career as a geographer. Amtrak used his services during its formative years in the 1970s.
