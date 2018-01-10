West Garfield County town election petitions due Jan. 22

Municipal elections for the western Garfield County towns of Parachute, Silt and New Castle are coming up April 3. Those interested in running for open town council seats must fill out petitions and return them to their respective town halls by the close of business on Jan. 22.

Each of the elections will be conducted by mail ballot, and each town will decide four trustee seats and the mayor.

In Parachute, the seats of Mayor Roy B. McClung and Trustees Tim Olk, Tom Rugaard and Travis Sproles are up for re-election. Sproles' seat is vacant after the former trustee moved out of town.

Parachute Town Clerk Lucy Cordova indicated that the town may have to cancel its election if not enough candidates come forward. At this point, only three petitions have been submitted. She confirmed that the two current trustees and mayor have filed petitions for re-election.

If there are no contested races, Parachute would have to cancel the election. And if nobody files for the open seat, the board would have to later appoint a replacement, she said.

In Silt, Mayor Rick Aluise's seat is up after he took office in 2014. The trustee seats of incumbents Bryan Fleming, Alan White and Justin Brintal are also up for re-election. Silt Board of Trustees members serve four-year terms when elected, however White's open seat will only be for a two-year term after he filled a seat when former Trustee T.J Tucker resigned in 2017.

Petitions are also available in New Castle, with Mayor Art Riddile and Trustees Scott Owens, Greg Russi and Bruce Leland all concluding their current terms.

New Castle Town Clerk Melody Harrison confirmed that Russi has yet to file a petition for re-election, but like the other candidates he has until Jan. 22 to decide.