What’s going on at the libraries

PAWS to READ

Practice reading in a fun, stress-free environment with Bounder, a certified Reading Education Assistance Dog. PAWS to READ is available from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Mondays at the Silt Library and on Thursdays at the New Castle Library. It's free and open to all first- through third-graders. Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, or for more information call 970-876-5500 or 970-984-2346.

Libraries Closing for New Year's Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year's holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. You can still browse and request books, movies and more on our website, http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Ukulele Sing-Along

Join us as Mary Durham leads a ukulele strum and sing-along at 6 p.m. on Tuesday nights at the New Castle Library. No need to read music — all ages and levels are welcome. Enjoy this chance to play, learn and have fun.

Popcorn and a Movie

Don't be bored during Winter Break — come to the Parachute Library for a showing of "Spider-Man Homecoming" on our big screen. Showtime will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the cost is free. The movie is rated PG-13.

Game On!

Join us for video games, tabletop games, LEGOs, tech toys, and snacks at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Parachute Library. The event is free and open to all kids and teens.

LEGO Builders Club

Kids and teens are invited to join us at the New Castle Library for a ton of LEGO fun. We provide the bricks, you provide the imagination. The club will meet at 3 p.m. on the first Friday each month through May.

For more information about any of these events visit http://www.gcpld.org.