 'Where for art thou?" Shakespeare comes to Glenwood, Carbondale schools

‘Where for art thou?” Shakespeare comes to Glenwood, Carbondale schools

Members of the Colorado Shakespeare Festival performed for students at Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a theatrical message aimed at teaching young students about bullying, empathy, teamwork and positive behavior. The troupe gave a public performance of "Macbeth" at the Arts Campus at Willits on Monday, and will be presenting to students at Carbondale Community School on Wednesday.