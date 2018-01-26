White River National Forest offering summer job opportunities

The White River National Forest will be offering over 100 temporary positions for the 2018 field season for anyone wishing to work outside this summer.

According to a news release, temporary, seasonal positions are available in a wide variety of locations in communities around forest lands including Meeker, Minturn, Rifle, Eagle, Silverthorne, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Aspen.

These job opportunities include work on trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, range, recreation, fisheries, and visitor information services. Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS beginning Jan. 26.

Regional temporary job opportunities are searchable online. All applicants must apply at a separate website to the specific vacancy announcements.

Applicants should also review the Rocky Mountain Region Temporary Hiring website for further information on how to use USAJOBS, complete applications, and tips on writing resumes. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online.