Wildfire preparedness event Saturday
May 15, 2018
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Colorado River Fire Rescue are teaming up for another pair of wildfire preparedness and mitigation awareness events this Saturday.
Learn how to harden your home against wildfire, at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Silt Fire House, and at 1 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, across from the downtown fire station.
Culver's ice cream to be served after Glenwood event.
