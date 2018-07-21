Wildlife officials urge anglers to stay off lower Roaring Fork, Crystal rivers after 2 p.m.

A voluntary fishing closure was implemented Friday on sections of the Roaring Fork, Crystal and Colorado rivers by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The agency is asking anglers to honor the closure from 2 p.m. to midnight until further notice.

The closure affects the Roaring Fork River from Carbondale to its confluence with the Colorado River, the Crystal River from Avalanche Creek to its confluence with the Roaring Fork, and the Colorado River from State Bridge to Rifle.

A voluntary closure also was placed on the Eagle River from Wolcott downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River.

Lower water levels make the streams susceptible to higher temperatures. That creates lower oxygen levels, which puts a strain on fish.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will place signs in the rivers to notify anglers of the voluntary closure and to encourage them to fish in higher-elevation streams and lakes.

"If current conditions persist, CPW may consider further fishing restrictions which may include all-day voluntary fishing closures or mandatory fishing closures," the agency said in a statement.

Basalt-based nonprofit Roaring Fork Conservancy is monitoring water temperatures in local rivers and streams and encouraging anglers to honor the voluntary closure.