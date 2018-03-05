Woman extricated after wreck near Lazy Glen, transported to hospital

A 24-year-old woman had to be extricated from her Jeep on Monday morning after a collision with another vehicle on Highway 82 near Lazy Glen, authorities said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with "moderate" injuries, according to Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson.

Firefighters had to cut a door off the smashed vehicle to remove the woman. The accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. as ice was melting off the road.

The Jeep that the woman was driving collided with a Dodge pickup driven by a 40-year-old man, according to Trooper Josh Lewis, a public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol. As of 4 p.m., no details were available on the incident. Lewis said the 40-year-old driver of the pickup "didn't appear to be injured."

Rush hour traffic was slowed but there were no extended closures, according to Lewis.

Thompson said the incident was a reminder that motorists should always buckle up.