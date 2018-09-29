Woman severely injured when hit by RFTA bus Friday night

A woman was severely injured Friday night when she was attempting to cross Grand Avenue near City Market in Glenwood Springs and was hit by a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus, according to Glenwood Springs police.

Police Chief Terry Wilson said Saturday that the incident happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday when a southbound RFTA bus was pulling up to the bus stop in the 1400 block of Grand, near the school district administration building.

"The driver slowed, looked and did not see anyone at the stop and began to accelerate," Wilson said. "Right at that time a young lady ran across the street from the east, City Market side, trying to catch the bus and was hit by the bus and severely injured."

The woman, who has not been identified, was described as Latina, and is believed to be in her 30s, Wilson said.

The woman was taken to Valley View Hospital and was air-lifted a short time later to a Grand Junction hospital with severe injuries. No update on her condition was available Saturday.

Wilson said the incident remains under investigation.

RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship also responded to the scene with other bus system operations officials. He said the agency will conduct its own investigation, but that it appears based on police investigations at the scene that the driver was not at fault.

The bus was running one of the Local routes headed toward the 27th Street Station and eventually to Aspen.

"According to one eyewitness who was also on the City Market side, it appeared the woman may have wanted to catch the bus and had to dodge some other vehicles before she tried to run in front of the bus," Blankenship said.

He said the driver was able to stop after the initial impact and did not run over her.

Blankenship said there were "two or three" passengers on the bus at the time, who exited and apparently waited for the next bus an hour later.

He said the driver was shaken by the incident, but was able to help other bystanders tend to the victim before emergency crews arrived.

"Any time something like this happens, it's always hard on our drivers," Blankenship said. "Our hearts go out to the victim and her family."

