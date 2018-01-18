Women’s sister march in Carbondale on Saturday

Alice online magazine and the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists' sanctuary congregation host the second Women's March at 10 a.m. Saturday in Carbondale. This is a sister march to the National Women's Marches around the country this weekend.

Participants should meet at The Goat restaurant parking lot, Colorado Highway 133 and Cowen Drive, at 10 and are encouraged to bring signs supporting women's issues and concerns. More information at alicethemag@yahoo.com, and http://www.alicethemag.com.