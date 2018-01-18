Women’s sister march in Carbondale on Saturday
January 18, 2018
Alice online magazine and the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists' sanctuary congregation host the second Women's March at 10 a.m. Saturday in Carbondale. This is a sister march to the National Women's Marches around the country this weekend.
Participants should meet at The Goat restaurant parking lot, Colorado Highway 133 and Cowen Drive, at 10 and are encouraged to bring signs supporting women's issues and concerns. More information at alicethemag@yahoo.com, and http://www.alicethemag.com.
Trending In: Local
- CPR delivered: ‘I left a pizza boy and came back a pizza man’
- Big housing project with the usual concerns heads to Glenwood Springs City Council
- GarCo commissioners push for Xcel plant on Western Slope
- Drainage concerns delay ped bridge transfer to city
- CMC board urges action on DACA, immigration reform
Trending Sitewide
- Update: Second boarder comes forward to take blame for collision on Aspen Mountain
- Police chase heads into Parachute
- Woman arrested outside Glenwood Springs on felony arson, assault
- X-rated prank in Snowmass leads to fire, arson charge
- Vail Police investigate Lionshead death after body found in Gore Creek early Tuesday morning