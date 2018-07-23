 Working on the Railroad | PostIndependent.com

Working on the Railroad

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

The early afternoon sun beats down on, from left, Jeff Skinner, Adam Diaz and Mario Lara, all with Union Pacific Railroad, as they clean the rock and debris from crossing panels on the railroad tracks west of the new Grand Avenue Bridge Monday in Glenwood Spirngs. The crew based out of Grand Junction was working to remove the panels that had been used by construction vehicles to access the north side of the tracks during bridge construction.

