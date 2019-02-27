YouthZone has new logo to add to new Glenwood Springs building

YouthZone, a youth diversion and advocacy organization based in Glenwood Springs, is moving into a new building. With the new era, the organization has unveiled a new logo.

"The new logo is more current and reflects the deep level of involvement the organization has with area youth and their families," according to a news release.

"It reinforces that, after 40 years, YouthZone is relevant, forward-looking, and will be around for a long time for our communities' youth and family," YouthZone Board President Marci Pattillo said in the release.

Executive Director Lori Mueller said youth need deeper support today.

"YouthZone is really good at evaluating what the community needs," she said. "It takes a lot of energy over the years because kids and families change."

Mueller said that YouthZone's new building at Ninth and Blake in Glenwood Springs (the former library building) provides a more conducive setting to comprehensive and sometimes intensive services.

The main floor of the old library was gutted to make room for two conference/workshop rooms, two family service rooms, and administration and staff offices.

With the larger space, YouthZone expects to be able to offer more integrated services, providing youth engagement through art and music therapy, yoga, meditation and life-skills training, she said.

Plans are in the works for an April 11 grand opening.

For more information, visit http://www.youthzone.com or call (970) 945-9300.