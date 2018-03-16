 YouthZone takes over former library space | PostIndependent.com

YouthZone takes over former library space

Provided |

The city of Glenwood Springs has closed on the $900,000 sale of the former Glenwood library building at Ninth and Blake to YouthZone, and the keys were handed over this week. Pictured, from left, are YouthZone board member Dan McCaslin, Glenwood Mayor Mike Gamba, YZ board member Tim Kelly, YZ Executive Director Lori Mueller, and YZ board member Marci Pattillo.