Locals’ Choice nominations begin Sunday

2019's most popular Locals' Choice categories: 1) Best Bank 2) Best Family Entertainment 3) Best Bakery 4) Best Barbecue Restaurant 5) Best Steakhouse 6) Best Pub Food 7) Best Hospital 8) Best Community Event 9) Best Attraction 10) Best Pizza

From your favorite bank to top-notch rafting company, nominations for the best of what our area has to offer begins Sunday.

Nominations for Locals’ Choice runs from Sunday through Jan. 26 for more than 100 categories. You can submit nominations here.

“It’s important for businesses to get multiple nominations as we take the top five nominations into the final vote,” Post Independent Publisher Jerry Raehal said.

Voting nearly doubled and nominations almost tripled from 2018 to 2019 for Locals’ Choice and Raehal said this year’s contest will build on that success with some further improvements.

Major changes include moving the contest up earlier in the year, going to a glossy magazine format and limiting people to one nomination or vote for each category.

“Our goal is to keep improving the section annually, and we think these are some positive steps to that end,” Raehal said.

Voting will go from Feb. 2 to Feb. 14 with the winners being announced in March.

