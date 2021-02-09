Locals’ Choice voting ends soon
2021 deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12
The deadline is nearly here for voting in the 2021 Post Independent/Citizen Telegram’s Locals’ Choice contest.
Anyone can vote until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at https://www.postindependent.com/localschoice2021/
This year, Locals’ Choice includes nominees in over 100 categories, ranging from best bartender to best business reinvention/adaptation during the pandemic.
Once votes are tallied, winners will be contacted by the Post Independent/Citizen Telegram and the results will be published in the 2021 Locals’ Choice publication on March 26.
