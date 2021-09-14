Lofts phase 4, Big 5 Sporting goods coming soon to Glenwood Meadows

Glenwood Meadows could soon be home to a new sporting goods store and an additional housing development.

Big 5 Sporting Goods could move into the storefront west of Target, according to a building permit application submitted on behalf of the company in April. While the retail company could not be reached for comment, Big 5 has advertised a number of job openings at the new store in the Post Independent. No information is currently available about when the location might open, but an Oregon-based contractor, Endres Northwest Inc., could make a number of changes to the proposed 9,700-square-foot store location, city documents state.

The proposed work is valued at about $285,000.

South of Big 5’s new location, the Lofts at Red Mountain developer, Stoneleigh Companies LLC, received approval from the Glenwood Springs City Council on Sept. 2 to begin construction on the fourth phase of the housing development. Phase one of The Lofts broke ground in 2017.

The newest addition to the housing complex is slated to be an approximately 9,500-square-foot, four story apartment complex, featuring 36 units and an underground parking garage, city documents state.

The phase four site plan included multiple private spaces for future residents, included a pool, spa, fitness area and club room, city documents state.

Council Member Shelley Kaup said she would prefer to see a diverse range of housing options, including for-sale offerings, rather than more rentable single-bedroom and studio apartments.

“I believe the Lofts are filling a need in the community, but it’s one need,” she said. “You’re asking people to live in a very small space.”

Apartments are trending toward smaller square footage in recent years, but rent prices keep increasing, Kaup said.

“I can’t support this development,” she said.

The area the Lofts occupy, Council Member Ingrid Wussow said, accommodates dense housing developments.

“I think it’s a good use of that area,” Wussow said.

City Council approved the site plan 4-3, with Kaup, Council Member Paula Stepp and Mayor Jonathan Godes voting against.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.