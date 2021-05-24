Logging operations begin on Buford-New Castle Road this week

Users of the Buford-New Castle Road (Forest Road 245) are advised to be aware of logging operations beginning this week and continuing throughout the summer.

According to a White River National Forest press release, the project was previously approved under the 2017 Buford New Castle Project environmental assessment . It is part of the local Forest Service office’s formal 10-year Stewardship Contract.

The logging project is designed to increase aspen stands across the landscape and improve road safety, the release states.

As a result, those using the road are advised to expect logging truck traffic along the length of the road Monday through Friday.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important work to improve forest health and resiliency,” Rifle District Ranger Kelsha Anderson said in the release. “The logging will increase visibility and allow more daylight to reach the road so it dries more efficiently.”

Under the logging contract, the operator is to log a total of 235 acres in 14 units along the road. Some areas will be thinned and others clear cut, the release states.

Aspen stands in this area are slowly being replaced by conifer trees, and many have experienced decline over the past few decades due to drought, insects, and disease, Anderson explained. Cutting and removing conifers and older aspen should promote the health and regeneration of aspen.

“The logging also creates economic benefit by providing forest products to local industries,” Anderson said.