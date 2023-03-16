Longtime Carbondale Middle School teacher Michael Logan named school’s next principal

Michael Logan, the newly named Carbondale Middle School principal, with district Instructional Facilitator Heather Howe.

RFSD/courtesy photo

Michael Logan is set to become the next principal of Carbondale Middle School starting in July, succeeding longtime Principal Jennifer Lamont who is retiring after this school year.

Logan has been with the Roaring Fork Schools for over 20 years and spent 16 of those years teaching math at CMS, according to a school district news release.

“Over the course of Michael’s career in the Roaring Fork Schools, he has proven himself to be a thoughtful leader who deeply listens, approaches his work with both expertise and humility, and is sensitive to the needs of others,” RFSD Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park said in her letter to the school community announcing the move. “We are thrilled that Michael will be taking the helm next school year.”

According to the release, interview committee participants noted Logan’s growth mindset, strong pedagogical knowledge, instructional coaching skills and understanding of CMS having been a longtime teacher there.

Logan said he was “honored and humbled” to be selected to become principal of the school.

“My 20 years teaching experience and five additional years as an instructional coach give me a deep appreciation for the culture of excellence at CMS,” Logan said in the release. “I am aware of the tremendous efforts made by teachers, leaders and community members that make CMS a great place to learn and teach.

“I am deeply committed to maintaining the systems that already work and to helping the school progress towards the district’s mission that all students develop the enduring knowledge, skills, and character to thrive in a changing world.”

Lamont announced her plans to retire at the end of this school year in November 2022. She has been at CMS for 25 years altogether, as the principal, assistant principal and special education teacher.