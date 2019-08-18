Longevity Project continues Tuesday with live interview, Q&A micro-session on ‘Issues Facing Young Children’

Coming Wednesday in the PI The Post Independent continues with its corresponding Longevity story series on Wednesday, when it takes a look at mental wellness for teenagers. The second installment in the multi-part story series will delve into coping skills, teen choices and transitioning to young adulthood.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s Longevity Project — Striking a Conversation: Mental Health for All Ages — continues Tuesday with a micro-session concerning issues facing young children.

Featuring Oyen Hoffman and Dr. Gary Schreiner of Mountain Family Health Centers and moderated by Post Independent Editor John Stroud, the live interview will occur at the Glenwood Springs Library in the second floor classroom.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the free and open to the public event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s a chance to listen to two experts talk about the challenges that young kids face,” Post Independent Publisher Jerry Raehal said.

Hoffman received a master’s degree in psychology with an emphasis on marriage and family therapy. A licensed addiction counselor, Hoffman also treats patients suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Schreiner holds a PhD in marriage and family therapy and his three decades of experience in the field includes counseling servicemen and women across the globe as well as serving as a school counselor.

“While Oyen and Gary can certainly speak to a wide range of issues, at this event, they’ll be focused on issues facing that younger demographic,” Raehal said.

The first of four micro-sessions, Tuesday’s installment will zero in on the effects of bullying in children between the ages of 3 and 12 years.

Other topics will include the negative ramifications of being isolated and too much screen time.

Following the live interview, audience members will get the opportunity to ask Hoffman and Schreiner questions during a Q&A.

“Our hope is that people take advantage of this opportunity to actually meet with some experts in person,” Raehal said. “The mind is the most important thing we have in regards to how we view the world, and trying to help these kids at a young age is of real importance.”

Presented by Renew Senior Management and Connect For Health Colorado, Tuesday’s micro-session will include light refreshments and conclude at 7 p.m.

mabennett@postindependent.com