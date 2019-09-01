Longevity Project, Striking a Conversation: Mental Health For All Ages, continues Tuesday with micro-session featuring Sonja Linman
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s Longevity Project, Striking a Conversation: Mental Health For All Ages, continues Sept. 3 with a micro-session featuring Sonja Linman.
Linman works as a prevention specialist with the Roaring Fork School District.
Free and open to the public, Tuesday’s micro-session will occur at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave., in the second floor classroom.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Teens: A clear head is a cool head
Watch Sonja Linman talk about substance abuse among teens, and building a culture focused on wellness instead of drinking.
