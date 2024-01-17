Longtime commissioner John Martin announces he won’t run for re-election

Garfield County Commissioner John Martin announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down at the end of his term this year and will not be running for reelection.

“After 53, almost 54 years in public service, I’ve decided it’s time to take care of the family,” Martin said.

Martin, a Republican, is currently in his seventh term as county commissioner in Garfield County and reiterated that he still has a year left and that there is a lot of work to do before his term ends.

“I’m not going to lay down and be a lame duck. We still have a lot of work to do,” reminded Martin.

Martin currently holds the District 2 County Commissioner seat. With Martin not running for reelection, that leaves Caleb Waller as the lone Republican candidate for District 2; who as of this writing, will most likely face the winner of the District 2 Democratic Primary between Caitlin Carey and Doug Salg.

District 1 Commissioner Tom Jankovsky is still fresh off his election win in 2022 and is not up for reelection this year. District 3 Commissioner Mike Samson has yet to announce his plans on whether he will run for reelection in 2024, but if he does, he could face the District 3 Democratic Candidate Steven Arauza in the General Election.