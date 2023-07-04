Love’s Travel Stop now open in Parachute
Finishing touches have been made and a new Love’s Travel Stop is now open in Garfield County, a news release states.
Opening its doors on Thursday just off the main Interstate 70 exit at East Cardinal Way in Parachute, the new Love’s includes 50 truck and 65 car parking spaces and has added 45 jobs in Parachute.
“Love’s is excited to expand its Highway Hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” Love’s President Shane Wharto said in the release. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”
The more than 14,000 square foot location also includes a new McDonald’s, Chester’s Chicken, five showers, laundry facility and more.
Love’s originally proposed building this new location in 2020 and expected to complete construction by December 2022; however, construction completion got pushed until Spring and summer 2023.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library, the release states.
The location is open 24 hours, seven days a week.
All amenities include:
- More than 14,000 square feet
- Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s
- 50 truck parking spaces
- 65 car parking spaces
- Eight RV parking spaces
- Seven diesel bays
- Five showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- RV dump
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
