Low water levels prompt Rifle Gap State Park to close boat ramps beginning Aug. 15

Boat ramp at Rifle Gap State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Declining water levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close boat ramps at the park starting Aug. 15, six weeks earlier than last year and two and a half months earlier than the normal closure date of Oct. 31, parks officials announced.

“Rifle Gap Reservoir is used primarily for irrigation, and it is typical for water levels to drop dramatically throughout the year,” Rifle State Parks Complex Manager Brian Palcer said in a Thursday news release. “We are still feeling the effects of the unusually dry weather and low reservoir levels from 2021.

“Our hope was that the late season snow would have increased runoff and reservoir water levels this year. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.”

The final day for inspections and access to the reservoir for trailered watercraft will be Aug. 14. The inspection station will be closed the following day and barriers will be in place.

While the boat ramp will be closed, the reservoir is still open to paddleboards, canoes and kayaks. The campground and picnic area will also remain open, and there’s access to multiple hiking trails and shoreline fishing.

The boat ramp at Harvey Gap Reservoir remains open, however boaters using that facility are reminded that motorized boats are limited to a motor size of 20 horsepower or less.

For more information, visit CPW’s websites for Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park .