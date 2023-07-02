Maggie’s Mountain Run, Silt Historical Historical 5K Hobble right around corner

In 2022, Manuela Perez, 7, poses with a rainbow. Maggie's Mountain Run 5K and 10K race has been organized to help with her cancer battle.

Courtesy of the Perez family

Just around the corner on Saturday, July 15, local runners and hikers have a couple of race options which are sure to please both those who prefer to head to the hills near the Sunlight Ski Resort and the flatlanders who are fine with a 3-mile stroll around the paved streets of Silt.

Maggie’s Mountain Runs and the Silt Historical Park Hobble 5k will challenge fitness enthusiasts in different ways, but will both serve as worthy fundraisers for local families in need and help to keep a small slice of Colorado River Valley history in operation for years to come.

Maggie’s Run offers a 10 kilometer (6.2 Miles), 5k (3.1 Miles), and a 1-mile Run For Fun which supports the Miracles from Maggie Foundation, an organization that provides direct support to families experiencing the devastating effects of childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Funds from the races also offer sustained support to therapeutic riding programs, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and helps with pediatric cancer research.

This charitable organization honors Maggie Elder, a 5th grader who valiantly battled Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2012. Miracles from Maggie was formed by her family as a way of returning the love and support Maggie received during her illness.

Maggie’s Mountain Run races will take place on the privately-owned trails of Argonaut Farm, located at 7107 County Road 117, just below the Sunlight Ski area. The 10k run will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the 5k to follow at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Mile at 9 a.m. Registration can be done online through July 5 at miraclesfrommaggie.org. Race morning registration begins at 7 a.m.

The Silt Historical Park Hobble 5k will take runners and walkers on a tour of the highways and byways of Silt. The race begins at the Historical Park at 8 a.m. Preregistration cost is $35 and the first 40 people who sign up are guaranteed a race t-shirt.

To register for the Hobble, or for further race information, go to silthistorical.org/5kregistration.

Mark July 15 on your calendar and get out and support one of these great races. There is a barbecue following the Maggie’s Run and lots of good prizes and a raffle at both events.