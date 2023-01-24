Main Glenwood I-70 eastbound on-ramp closed Tuesday due to a semi wreck; traffic being directed to West Glenwood ramp
There will be an extended closure of the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp from Glenwood Springs Tuesday due to a semi accident, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news alert.
The alert was issued just before noon on Tuesday. Motorists needing to access eastbound I-70 are advised to use the West Glenwood on-ramp at Exit 114.
There is no estimated time to reopen the 116 interchange on ramp, the city release states.
