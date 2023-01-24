Main Glenwood I-70 eastbound on-ramp closed Tuesday due to a semi wreck; traffic being directed to West Glenwood ramp

A semi-tractor trailer truck flipped Tuesday morning entering the eastbound on-ramp of Interstate 70 at the main Glenwood Spring 116 interchange. The ramp is closed until it can be removed.

Glenwood Springs Police Department photo

There will be an extended closure of the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp from Glenwood Springs Tuesday due to a semi accident, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news alert.

The alert was issued just before noon on Tuesday. Motorists needing to access eastbound I-70 are advised to use the West Glenwood on-ramp at Exit 114.

There is no estimated time to reopen the 116 interchange on ramp, the city release states.