Maley third, Cheney sixth in 3200 on first day of state track; Friday schedule postponed for weather

Basalt High School’s Katelyn Maley, far right, and teammate Ava Lane compete in a track meet earlier this season in Grand Junction.

Courtesy photo

The state track and field championship meet got underway Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, with Basalt and Coal Ridge high schools scoring podium finishes and Glenwood Springs and Coal Ridge sprinters Joaquin Sandoval and Peyton Garrison advancing to the finals in the 100 meters.

However, a weather front that brought snow to the Front Range postponed Friday’s event schedule altogether, Colorado High School Activities Association officials announced Friday morning. The meet could resume by midday Saturday, depending on the weather, but may have to extend into Sunday and possibly Monday, CHSAA said.

In the 4A boys meet, Glenwood sophomore Sandoval grabbed the ninth and final qualifying spot in the 100-meter prelims with a time of 11.31 seconds. He will try for a top medal when the meet resumes this weekend.

For the girls, the Lady Demons 4×800 relay team of Maria Carlson, Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Quinn Waaler and Madison Stewart placed 17th with a time of 10:35.34; freshman Ana Shea was 16th in the triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 3 inches, and 13th in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 inches.

Competing for the Glenwood girls but not making it to the finals was junior Ruby Patch, 13th in the 100-meter hurdles prelims, 16.4 seconds; and senior Maria Carlson, 18th in the 400 meters at 1:03.65 seconds.

Connerton-Nevin has another shot at a medal in the 4A girls 800 meters when the state meet resumes, as do senior teammates Miah Suarez in the 300 hurdles event and junior Breauna Sorensen in the long jump.

In the Class 3A meet, the Day 1 showcase for Basalt was the girls 3,200-meter run with junior standout Katelyn Maley. The two-time defending state champion in cross country finished third with a time of 11 minutes, 14.65 seconds.

Coal Ridge junior Mikayla Cheney was sixth with a season-best time of 11:18.96. Liberty Common’s Isabel Allori won in 10:57.69, with Stargate’s Allison Pippert finishing second in 11:13.77.

Maley and Cheney should also contend in the 800- and 1600-meter races once things resume this weekend.

Maley is the defending state champion in the 1600 meters. She was also part of Basalt’s 4×200-meter relay team that finished fifth in Thursday’s prelims to qualify for finals. That squad, featuring Jacey Read, Vanessa Bryant and Ava Lane, had a time of 1:46.79.

The Coal Ridge 4×200 relay team of Mary Bolitho, Natalie Smythe, Rilyn Krueger and Jackie Camunez qualified second in 1:46.19, and North Fork was first in 1:45.62. Another Titans relay, the 800 sprint medley team of Bolitho, Krueger, Camunez and Nicole Herrera qualified fourth at 1:51.82.

The finals are now tentatively scheduled for Saturday if the weather breaks. The Coal Ridge girls are the defending 3A state champion and are expected to contend with Liberty Common for this year’s championship.

In other Thursday finals, Lady Titans senior Smythe placed fourth in the triple jump with a season-best leap of 35 feet, 6.75 inches. Out of the scoring were Lydia Karren, 14th in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches), and the 4×800 relay team of Araceli Ayala, Taylee Richards, Brooklyn Richards and Haven Prodzinski, placing 12th with a time of 10:26.

For the 3A boys, Coal Ridge’s Justin Richel and Emjai Holder placed seventh and ninth, respectively, in the pole vault, both clearing 11-6; the Titans 4×800 relay of Tyler Parker, Dylan Campbell, William Parra and Isaac Thompson was 17th in 8:51.61; and junior Eddie Salazar was 18th in the triple jump at 38-8.

Rifle’s Patrick Whitt was fifth in the pole vault, also clearing 11-6, and the Bears’ Jason Prado finished 18th in the discus, with the throw of 107-11.

In the preliminary heats, Coal Ridge senior Peyton Garrison, the defending 3A state 100-, 200- and 400-meter champion, got things going in her individual title defense with the top qualifying time in all three events: 12.05 seconds in the 100, 24.46 in the 200, and 54.71 in the 400.

Coal Ridge's Peyton Garrison leads a group of runners at the Titans Invitational track meet earlier this season.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Basalt’s Read, a sophomore, also qualified for finals in the girls 100-meter dash, finishing fourth in Thursday’s prelims in 12.86 seconds.

Roaring Fork’s Kyra Reeds took part in the girls 100-meter hurdles prelims on Thursday, finishing 14th in 17.87 seconds. She did not qualify for finals.

The Basalt boys were led Thursday by senior Marlon Nelson, who snuck onto the podium by finishing ninth in the discus throw finals. His best toss reached 127 feet, 1 inch, coming on his second throw. Woodland Park’s Sam Johnson won with a throw of 137-02.

Other area relay teams finishing out of the qualifying Thursday were the Coal Ridge boys 4×200 relay of Omar Vega, James Webber, Sergio Jaquez and Eddie Salazar, 12th (1:32.84), and Rifle’s 4×200 team of Jorge Villagrana, Ethan Wolf, Daniel Hernandez and Peyton Prettyman, 13th (1:33.71).