‘Mammography myths’ Zoom event hosted by Valley View this week

Valley View Hospital



If you go… When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 How: To register, visit vvh.org/VVU

Working up to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Valley View Hospital is hosting educational events online with the first starting tomorrow.

The Zoom event will be on “Five Mammogram Myths” with Valley View radiologist Dr. William Weathers and Valley View mammographer Becky Williamson.

“Nearly all of us know someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” Weathers said. “Taking the time to learn more about breast cancer screening and misconceptions around screening can help save lives, including our own.”

The 20-minute presentation will cover common misconceptions when it comes to breast imaging, and then will open to a Q&A with Weathers and Williamson to cover topics like cancer detection, the real dosage of radiation in mammograms, improvements in comfort, and the difference between 3-D mammograms and traditional mammograms.