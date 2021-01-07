Man accused of forcing himself into Silt residence with firearm in court Thursday





A man accused of forcing his way into a Silt residence and holding a family at gunpoint faced his arraignment Thursday morning.

Janvier Pinkard, 35, is currently charged with felony menacing, burglary, kidnapping and false imprisonment. He’s also charged with misdemeanor violation of protection order, child abuse, harasssment, felon in possession with a weapon and intimidating a victim.

Garfield County District Court Judge Denise Lynch on Thursday agreed to a continuation. The case will reconvene Jan. 21.

Around 10:25 p.m. Dec. 20, the Silt Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence, according to arrest records. It was reported that there was a male with a firearm in the home.

One scene, a visibly upset female told authorities that a man, later identified as Pinkard, had engaged the house security system and was at the front door, arrest records state. Pinkard, a convicted felon who legally cannot possess firearms, then allegedly forced his way into the residence at gunpoint.

The female told authorities she tried to run away but Pinkard, who has a restraining order against him in relation to the woman, grabbed her and held her back. Pinkard then pointed the gun in the woman’s face and demanded to see a safe where he claimed they kept child pornography, arrest records state.

The female told Pinkard that they didn’t have a safe even as he insisted that they did. Arrest records show no further mention of a safe.

A roommate of the residence then stepped outside of his room to see what was going on. Pinkard, still holding the female, turned and swept the entire room with the firearm, with the barrel of the firearm passing through the path of where a child was standing, arrest records state.

Pinkard, who then placed himself in the hallway blocking the door so as no one could then pointed his gun at the roommate and told him to exit his room entirely. He also yelled for the woman’s husband to come to him as began glancing into open rooms.

As the husband started to walk down stairs to the main floor, Pinkard fled through the front door. In the process he told the woman that if she told anyone about the incident he would come back and kill everybody and that he’d be back tomorrow, arrest records state.

Pinkard is currently incarcerated at the Garfield County Detention Facility. His bail is set at $7,500. In addition, Pinkard is on $1,500 bail for a separate case.

