Man accused of multiple counts sexual assault in Garfield County District Court on Thursday
Case gets pushed to August to allow for discovery
A man accused of using his access to a Roaring Fork Valley soccer club to sexually assault victims faced his arraignment Thursday before 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley.
Cesar Herrera Romero, 20, was arrested June 7 on an arrest warrant for two counts of sexual assault on a child, as well as one count of sexual assault on a child.
The Carbondale Police Department was made aware by the Pitkin County’s Sheriff’s Office of juveniles disclosing sexual assault by Romero in early February. Upon further investigation by the CPD, officers found multiple incidents of this nature occurred in cities between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.
Roaring Fork United Club president Kevin Jardine, however, released a statement earlier this week, saying Romero was never an official coach of the club. Instead, Romero merely expressed interest in coaching for RF United as he had a family member on one of the teams.
Romero’s attorney, Peter Rachesky, on Tuesday requested a continuation to Aug. 10 in order to have more time to gather and exchange evidence and information over Romero’s case.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.