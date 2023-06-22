Man accused of multiple counts sexual assault in Garfield County District Court on Thursday

A man accused of using his access to a Roaring Fork Valley soccer club to sexually assault victims faced his arraignment Thursday before 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley.

Cesar Herrera Romero, 20, was arrested June 7 on an arrest warrant for two counts of sexual assault on a child, as well as one count of sexual assault on a child.

Cesar Herrera Romero CPD/courtesy

The Carbondale Police Department was made aware by the Pitkin County’s Sheriff’s Office of juveniles disclosing sexual assault by Romero in early February. Upon further investigation by the CPD, officers found multiple incidents of this nature occurred in cities between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.

Roaring Fork United Club president Kevin Jardine, however, released a statement earlier this week, saying Romero was never an official coach of the club. Instead, Romero merely expressed interest in coaching for RF United as he had a family member on one of the teams.

Romero’s attorney, Peter Rachesky, on Tuesday requested a continuation to Aug. 10 in order to have more time to gather and exchange evidence and information over Romero’s case.