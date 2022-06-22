Man arrested after physical altercation, shots fired in Silt

No one was reported injured after a stray bullet went through a Silt RV park on Tuesday evening, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Two men were engaged in a physical altercation around at the Heron’s Nest RV Park and Campground around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after the initial altercation, one of the men retrieved a handgun and began firing it several times, the release states.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at 7:48 p.m. and arrested suspect George Locke, 68. He was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, menacing, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday morning news release that deputies went door-to-door to ensure everyone was unharmed and to collect additional statements.

Investigators will return today to complete the investigation by taking an aerial view of the scene with a drone.

“We are fortunate that no one was injured by a random bullet fired in this densely populated area,” the release states.