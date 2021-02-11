Man arrested for alleged sex assault on minor female at South Canyon ’hot pots’

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at the South Canyon hot springs on city property west of Glenwood Springs last weekend.

Glenwood Springs Police were advised of the assault at the natural hot springs, commonly known as the “hot pots,” located just off the South Canyon Road north of the city landfill entrance.

Kenneth Hartley of New Castle was arrested following a police investigation of the Sunday incident on charges including sexual assault against a minor, indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kenneth Hartley

Garfield County Detention Center photo

According to a Thursday press release from the Glenwood Springs Police Department, the 16-year-old victim reported she was with relatives when they visited the hot pots around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 while traveling through the area.

“A friend recommended they visit this natural spring, but warned her about a suspicious male named ’Kenny’ who frequents the area,” according to the release.

The victim reported that, soon after she arrived that afternoon, Hartley offered her some marijuana, which she declined, the release stated.

A short time later, the victim and others were in the water when Hartley, who was completely nude, entered the pool and moved over to sit directly next to the victim.

“It is unclear if the victim realized he was nude while in the water,” according to the release.

Hartley allegedly proceeded to touch the victim on the leg two different times, which the victim initially dismissed as an accident, according to the release.

However, she reported to police that he then allegedly reached under her shorts and sexually assaulted her. She said she immediately left and contacted police.

Police officers later located Hartley, who was still at the hot pot and still undressed. After questioning of Hartley and witnesses, he was arrested, according to the release.

Police also reported finding business cards in Hartley’s possession where he purports to be a massage therapist.

“He offers services which are not unlawful but graphic and detailed,” the press release stated.

Hartley was booked into the Garfield County Jail, but has since been released pending a court appearance.

Police are asking that anyone else who may have come in contact with Hartley or is a potential victim to contact the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 970-384-6500. Parties will remain anonymous, police said.