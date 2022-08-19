Man arrested for DUI after truck crashes into back of mobile home in Carbondale

A man who had two children in his pickup truck was arrested for drunken driving and child abuse Wednesday after he crashed into the back of a mobile home on Colorado Highway 133, police said.

Carbondale Police was called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an accident involving two juveniles and an adult on Highway 133 in front of the Crystal Valley Mobile Home Park.

Officers arrived to find the white pickup truck on its side and partially inside the mobile home, according to a Thursday news release from Carbondale Police.

“Officers checked on the two juveniles who were in the back seat of the white pickup truck when the accident occurred,” the release states. “The male driver was able to get out of the pickup truck.”

Officers determined that the pickup truck left the roadway and drove into a tree, knocking it down onto a mobile home. The truck then ran into the home, causing major damage, the release states.

“The home is currently uninhabitable,” the release states. “When the male spoke with officers, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and saw other signs of intoxication.

“It was discovered the male had been drinking alcohol while driving with the two juveniles in the back seat,” police alleged in the release.

Michael Beal, no age provided, was transported by EMS to the hospital with minor injuries, and the juveniles were released with no injuries to a guardian, the release states.

Beal was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI), child abuse and criminal mischief.