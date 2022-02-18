Man arrested in El Jebel area after nearly four-hour standoff

An El Jebel-area man was taken into custody without incident Friday afternoon after several hours of negotiations with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam McCabe, 38, was arrested at a residence along Valley Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest occurred at about 1:40 p.m., after nearly four hours of negotiations.

McCabe was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing, a class 5 felony; menacing, a class 5 felony; failure to leave premises-deadly weapon, a class 1 misdemeanor; obstructing a peace officer, a class 2 misdemeanor; and domestic violence. After his arrest, he was being transported to Eagle for booking at the Eagle County Jail, authorities said.

No details were immediately available on the incident that triggered the effort to arrest McCabe on a felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office received information that made them take precautions during the apprehension of McCabe, according to department spokeswoman Jessie Porter. The Eagle County Special Operations Unit was deployed for the arrest.

An alert was sent at 1 p.m. warning the public of “police activity” in the area between 700 and 800 Valley Road. Motorists were urged to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office enlisted Basalt Police Department to help divert traffic from the road.

One roadblock was established east of an elbow in Valley Road where it heads north to intersect with Highway 82.

From that roadblock, observers could see several law enforcement vehicles parked along the Valley Road shoulder. It sounded like law enforcement officials were speaking to somebody in a residence at about 1:30 p.m. through a loudspeaker or megaphone.

“The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure everyone that the area was secured and there were no threats to the community at large, and the suspect does not pose a threat to the community at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Eagle County Special Operations Unit is a multi-jurisdictional response unit that consists of law enforcement officials from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Vail and Avon. The officers are trained and equipped for special situations, such as when a suspect is believed to be armed.

There were no injuries in Friday’s incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

