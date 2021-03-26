Man arrested in Mesa County following high speed chase on I-70 through Garfield County

A man was arrested in Mesa County following a high speed chase along I-70 Thursday morning that began in Garfield County, according to a news release.

Edgar A. Rivera, 31, was arrested on six outstanding warrants and is facing a felony drug charge for possession with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera has three warrants out for failure to appear in court and a warrant for second degree burglary, a warrant for second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and a warrant for criminal mischief for damage of real property valued over $300 but less than $750.

A deputy from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit of a vehicle for traveling approximately 80 MPH in a 65-MPH zone at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“The vehicle failed to yield and the deputy followed the car to exit 114 where the vehicle changed directions and headed west on Interstate 70,” the release states.

The pursuit continued across Garfield County along I-70 with speeds reaching and exceeding 100 miles per hour, the release states.

“Attempts were made to stop the vehicle by utilizing tire deflation devices at several locations. In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was discontinued near the Garfield County/Mesa County line,” the release states.

“Mesa County was alerted to the oncoming vehicle and a vehicle description was provided. The vehicle stopped in Palisade and parked. Palisade Police Officers recognized the vehicle and were able to detain the occupants.”

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Communication Officer Walt Stowe said four people were in the car at the time.

The vehicle was found abandoned on the 100 block of Bacon Court in Palisade, as well as four individuals believed to have run from the car,” according to the Mesa County press release.

“Rivera was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility,” the press release states.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be pursuing a warrant for the driver for his offenses in Garfield County, Stowe said.

No one was injured during the incident, which is currently under investigation.

The Colorado State Highway Patrol, the Parachute Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and the De Beque Marshal also responded to the incident. smarvel@postindependent.com