Man cited for assault downtown last weekend arrested on new charges

A Glenwood Springs man was arrested Wednesday night on two misdemeanor charges after police responded to a peace disturbance call at 5:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

Sean D. Hurt, 37, was arrested and charged with harassment and resisting arrest, according to Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras.

The charges filed against Hurt have gone to the district attorney’s office for review, Deras said.

No one else was charged in relation to the incident, Deras added.

This is the second incident in the last week involving Hurt, who has caused an uproar on social media sites from those decrying the impacts of homelessness in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Deras discouraged anyone from trying to participate in any kind of vigilantism, stressing that the best and safest practice in these situations is to contact law enforcement and let the criminal justice system process the events.

“It’s best to let law enforcement handle these situations, whether or not people are confident or satisfied right now with the situation surrounding COVID and the protocols that are in place,” Deras said. “Those are not decisions that law enforcement makes and we have the training to handle these situations rather than put others in peril.”

Local law enforcement and criminal justice officials will be available to answer questions and provide insight on law enforcement and prosecution in a virtual discussion slated for 6 p.m. on Monday.

Deras will be joined by Garfield Sheriff Lou Vallario and District Attorney Jefferson J. Cheney to answer questions about criminal justice reform, proposed reform measures and the impacts of those measures on the community.

“We think they are unforeseen consequences to those reforms and we’re going to explain all those things. Really, it gives us an opportunity to provide insight into how these things came to be and how they work,” Deras said.

Deras added that it’s not the Glenwood Police Department making the measures up, and said those who are unhappy with those measures “need to resolve those issues through the ballot box—it’s elected officials making these up.”

More information on the meeting, including how to participate or how to submit questions, has yet to be released.

