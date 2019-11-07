Man dies following altercation in Breckenridge on Wednesday night

BRECKENRIDGE — A man died following an altercation in Breckenridge on Wednesday evening, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.

At about 9:45 p.m., the police responded to a report of gun shots in the 1000 block Grandview Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old man from Breckenridge with a gunshot wound in his leg. Police also discovered a 29-year-old man from Florida who was unresponsive with significant injuries, though he wasn’t shot. A third person on scene called the police and was unharmed, according to a statement from the police department.

Both injured men were treated at the scene and eventually transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. The 29-year-old was later transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where he died from his injuries. The other man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Few details have been released about the incident, though the initial investigation indicates there was an altercation between the two injured parties that resulted in the injuries, according to police. A handgun was recovered from the scene, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.