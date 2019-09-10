Man in custody following police chase, fiery crash that prompted I-70 closure

FRISCO — Police arrested a man following a pursuit on Interstate 70 that ended in a crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Monday night.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard said officers with the Silverthorne Police Department approached a vehicle Monday night that matched the description of a car in an ongoing Summit County Sheriff’s Office case. At about 9 p.m., the man attempted to escape on eastbound I-70 with police in pursuit.

Remillard said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Exit 216 at Loveland Pass. The man jumped over the center median, ran across the westbound lanes and attempted to hide. He eventually surrendered when officers called and shined flashlights at him.

Remillard noted that the suspect’s car caught fire following the crash, and traffic through the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels was shut down while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.