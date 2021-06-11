Man injured in Thursday morning rollover near Glenwood Springs Exit 115

A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Exit 115—the Glenwood Springs Exit—Thursday afternoon.

The crash briefly closed one westbound lane on I-70 from around 8 a.m. to 9:24 a.m. Thursday, according to Glenwood Springs Police Sgt. Dan Scott.

“We were called to an indecent exposure at Kum & Go east involving an adult male with no pants on and stumbling,” Scott said. “We got in the area and saw the vehicle, but I don’t believe the vehicle saw us and he took off on the highway. By the time we caught up to it, it had rolled.”

Scott said the man was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital before being taken to another facility via Flight for Life.

Scott said the man’s name could not be released at this time since the man has not been charged yet.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado State Highway Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

