Man pleads guilty to stabbing Avon woman in exchange for 20-year sentence

EAGLE — With the promise of a sentence of 20 years behind bars, the defendant in the May 31 Avon stabbing case pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday.

At the hearing, Judge Russell H. Granger made it clear that in cases where the defendant has pleaded guilty to charges that contain stipulated sentences, the court can still decide that the sentencing is too lenient in the sentencing hearing. In such cases, the defendant would have the opportunity to withdraw the plea.

Sharing in detail her account of how she went from jogging on a trail to her running for her life on May 31, the victim said she would be willing to testify at a trial if it would create a longer sentence.

Granger applauded her for her willingness to speak out.

“A lot of victims don’t want to go to trial and defendants end up with pleas that are favorable because the prosecution doesn’t have a witness strong enough to go to trial,” Granger said.

In this case, however, Granger said he thought the 20-year sentence is “in the ballpark of somewhere around where it probably would end up being” if the case went to trial.

