Man rescued out of Colorado River in Rifle

A Colorado River Fire Rescue crew fishes out a man from the Colorado River in Rifle.

Courtesy of the Colorado River Fire Rescue

A 28-year-old man was rescued from the Colorado River in Rifle on Monday, Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett said.

CRFR arrived on scene at a boat launch area near Lion’s Park around 8:05 a.m. Two crew members used a nearby concrete barrier to get closer to the male in an effort to deploy rescue throw bags and a life vest.

“We initially asked Grand Valley Fire to help with downstream containment,” Sackett said.

The man was successfully retrieved from the river by 8:19 a.m. Sackett said the male was able to walk to the back of an ambulance after he got out of the water.

He was then taken to Grand River Health for assessments. Sackett could not say whether the male was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

The Rifle Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the incident.

