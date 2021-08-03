Man rescued out of Colorado River in Rifle
A 28-year-old man was rescued from the Colorado River in Rifle on Monday, Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett said.
CRFR arrived on scene at a boat launch area near Lion’s Park around 8:05 a.m. Two crew members used a nearby concrete barrier to get closer to the male in an effort to deploy rescue throw bags and a life vest.
“We initially asked Grand Valley Fire to help with downstream containment,” Sackett said.
The man was successfully retrieved from the river by 8:19 a.m. Sackett said the male was able to walk to the back of an ambulance after he got out of the water.
He was then taken to Grand River Health for assessments. Sackett could not say whether the male was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.
The Rifle Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the incident.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Man rescued out of Colorado River in Rifle
A 28-year-old man was rescued from the Colorado River in Rifle on Monday, Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett said.