Man sentenced to 2 years probation for assaulting student in Carbondale school parking lot

A Carbondale man who pleaded guilty to hitting a male student in the parking lot at Roaring Fork High School last spring in a confrontation over the man’s daughter was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

Jose Castellon-Mejia previously pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor, for the April 27 incident. The defendant had claimed he thought the student his daughter was with in the parking lot was an adult.

After Carbondale police were called to the school at around 3:30 p.m., the student told officers that Castellon-Mejia punched him in the face through the driver’s side door of his car, then reached over to pull his daughter out of the car.

Castellon-Mejia’s attorney, Brian Roche, advised Garfield District Judge James Boyd during a sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon that, rather than hitting the student, his client had slapped the student with an open hand.

Castellon-Mejia had one prior conviction for the same charge. Roche agreed with the probation department’s recommendation, but requested that a protection order disallowing him from being on the school grounds be lifted.

The defendant said through an interpreter that he would like to be able to go to the school to see his children and attend events.

However, Boyd, in handing down the probation sentence, decided to leave the protection order in place. Deputy District Attorney Heidi Bower said there is still some concern about ongoing intimidation toward the student.

Bower also requested that Castillon-Mejia be evaluated and required to take an anger management class. The judge agreed.

Boyd said the defendant’s choice to hit the student after apparently “jumping to conclusions” about the student’s intentions involving his daughter “went too far.”

If any terms of the probation are violated, Castillon-Mejia could face a sentence of six months in the Garfield County Jail, Boyd advised. He also advised that Castillon-Mejia could renew his motion to lift the protection order.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.